Mayo expanding clinic at Albert Lea Hy-Vee

Construction to start Friday.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 12:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is enhancing its Express Care clinic inside the Albert Lea Hy-Vee.

Construction is scheduled to begin Friday on an expansion of exam room spaces, a second patient exam room and a private restroom. Mayo Clinic says work should be finished by the second week of November.

While renovations are going on, appointments will be available at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea or other convenient care options online, such as:

• Express Care Online: A virtual Mayo Clinic visit for 14 common conditions and health concerns. Log in to Patient Online Services, navigate to Express Care Online and complete the questionnaire that describes your symptoms.

• Patient Online Services: View your health care records and lab results, message your provider and care team, request prescription refills and manage your appointments — all online. Sign up for Patient Online Services at mayoclinichealthsystem.org/online-services or call 507-668-2046.

• Nurse Line: Get medical advice 24/7. Many common conditions can be treated over the phone, saving you an office visit. Just call 507-373-2384 and ask for the Nurse Line.

• Same Day Clinic: Treatment for minor health concerns for those 3 months and older. Located on the Fourth Floor of Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, Same Day Clinic gives you the flexibility to walk in or schedule appointments for urgent needs. Appointments are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can walk in to be seen seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

