Mayo expanding Express Care hours at north Rochester location

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Express Care will now be open weekends at its 4221 West Circle Drive location.

The north Express Care site will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am to 5 pm and patients without COVID-19 symptoms can walk-in or make appointments for acute care needs. In addition, Mayo says video visits are available for patients between 18 months and 75 years old for certain conditions. Patients can speak to a health care provider on their phone or computer in as little as 20 minutes after requesting an appointment.

Mayo says patients can self-schedule Express Care appointments, including video visits, through Patient Online Services or on the Mayo Clinic App. They can also call their local appointment line to schedule an appointment if they are unable to schedule one online.

The south location of Mayo Clinic Express Care, located at 500 Crossroads Drive SE, remains closed.