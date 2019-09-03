Mayo downs rival John Marshall 2-0

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- A strong second half led the way for the Mayo Spartans boy's soccer team as they defeated John Marshall 2-0.
Next up for Mayo: @ Mankato West on Thursday
Next up for JM: @ Mankato East on Thursday
