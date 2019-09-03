Clear

Mayo downs rival John Marshall 2-0

Spartans get the better of the Rochester Rivalry.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- A strong second half led the way for the Mayo Spartans boy's soccer team as they defeated John Marshall 2-0. 

Next up for Mayo: @ Mankato West on Thursday

Next up for JM: @ Mankato East on Thursday

