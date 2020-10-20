Mayo doctors explain which preexisting conditions COVID-19 is most likely to exploit

KIMT NEWS 3 - We've heard about how COVID-19 can be especially deadly for people with preexisting conditions. On Tuesday afternoon, doctors at the Mayo Clinic shared more information about what types of patients are especially at risk.

Cancer patients are more likely to develop heart problems and those heart issues are a weakness COVID-19 is known to exploit.

Doctor Joerg Herrmann says studies were done on COVID patients in New York City earlier this year that revealed a possible link between underlying heart problems and death from coronavirus. The same studies revealed a higher risk factor for cancer patients who are battling the disease than those who are in remission.

He says COVID-19 seems to attack the cardiovascular system and can even cause inflamation of the heart muscle, which could lead to a heart attack.

Doctor Pritish Tosh says there's plenty of reasons why people with preexisting conditions should protect themselves.

"For these really high risk patients, older people, people with cancer, people with underlying heart conditions, this is far worse and we really need to focus on preventing death and hospitalization," said Dr. Tosh.

The doctors also say if you're experiencing heart attack symptoms, you should not be afraid to go to the hospital and get help right away. The risk of death from COVID-19 is a lot less then dying from a heart attack.