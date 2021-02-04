Mayo doctors discuss COVID-19's effect on athletes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, researchers are learning more every day about how the virus impacts athletes.

During Thursday’s edition of #AskTheMayoMom, Mayo Clinic doctors discussed participating in sports during the pandemic. One frequently asked question is whether or not it’s safe to play sports.

According to Dr. David Soma, M.D., there is not a clear yes or no answer to that question, making it important for each family to weigh out the risks.

“The individual risk factors or health conditions of the family or people in their household are all things that I think we need to consider,” he said. “We really can’t say sport are or are not safe during the pandemic. It’s really trying to think about how anytime you make a medical decision, you’ve got to weigh the benefits and the risks for each individual and then make a decision.”

Another area of concern is athletes potentially developing myocarditis, or swelling of the heart, from having COVID-19. Even if the athlete had a mild case of coronavirus with few symptoms, Dr. Soma suggests easing back into practices and games after the isolation period.

“If you tell me that you’re a kid who has played sports your whole life and you’ve never developed chest pains, shortness of breath, or feeling like you’re going to pass out and now you’re getting that with exercise, we need to see you,” he said. “I’ve had a couple of patients where we’ve worked them up for potential myocarditis or the complications and not everyone fits the perfect story.”

Dr. Soma said the responsibility of making sure the athlete eases back into their normal routine falls on the athlete, parents and coaches.