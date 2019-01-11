Clear
Mayo doctors say Keto diet is more hype than help

Health experts aren't sold on the restrictive diet.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 8:37 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's the start of the new year... a lot of people hitting the gym and trying new diet trends.
Doctors at Mayo Clinic are warning that the fad diet does more than cut the fat.
The Keto diet is a case in point, that's the high fat low carb diet that makes the body burn fat rather than carbs.
Athletes including Eli Kelley believe will not work. He works out six days a week and says trendy diet results won’t last. Kelley says it's about finding a balance.

“Lifestyle that fits them and work for them something they can do in the long run and continue to do,”said Kelley.
Mayo Clinic says diets that are low in carbs tend to have side effect including constipation and headaches.
They recommend talking to your doctor before you do any major diet changes.

