Mayo doctor discusses importance of youth sports and staying active

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Getting outside and being active is as easy as playing a game of catch. One Mayo doctor stresses the importance of getting your child exercise.

Mayo Pediatric Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician Dr. Amy Rabatin says simple activities like swimming and playing catch as well as games like Simon says and follow the leader are easy examples of ways children can stay active.

The pandemic has limited opportunities for sports, but Rabatin stresses the importance of sports and the lessons they teach.

Sports provide so much to people," she said. "It provides teamwork, it provides body confidence, it provides coordination. The challenge of winning and losing and all that goes along with that and it gives you all the physical activity that you need too."

If your child has a disability, she recommends parents to explore the community, asking parks and recreation and the local YMCA to see what opportunities they have.

"It's important to ask those questions of your community, what's available and how are we going to participate in this," Rabatin said.