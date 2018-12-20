Mayo doc named HPV vaccination champion

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Mayo Clinic pediatrician is named Minnesota’s 2018 HPV Vaccine is Cancer Prevention Champion.

The award from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Association of American Cancer Institutes, and the American Cancer Society recognizes Dr. Robert M. Jacobson’s efforts to promote vaccination for human papillomavirus.

“Dr. Jacobson’s dedication and results can’t be ignored,” said Kris Ehresmann, director of the infectious disease division at the Minnesota Department of Health. “He is showing that there are effective strategies for improving HPV vaccination rates and protecting young people from dangerous cancers that can develop later in life.”

Dr. Jacobson is professor of pediatrics in the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and works in the Mayo Clinic Department of Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine. 71.2 percent of the 13-15-year-old patients in the past 24 months have completed the HPV vaccine series. That compares to a state average of about 19.5 percent.

The Minnesota Department of Health says Dr. Jacobson has worked to help Mayo Clinic as well as other local, regional and national organizations improve HPV vaccination rates by such efforts as:

- Giving numerous trainings and presentations to colleagues on how to strongly recommend HPV vaccine and have conversations with vaccine-hesitant parents.

- Leading Mayo Clinic’s efforts to train pediatric residents in addressing vaccine hesitancy using a simulation training so they can practice having conversations with parents.

- Serving on multiple vaccination work groups and advisory committees both locally and nationally to advance vaccination best practices.

“Dr. Jacobson is an enthusiastic advocate for HPV vaccination locally, regionally and nationally,” said Lila Rutten, professor of health services research in the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine. “Our clinic and our community are incredibly grateful to have someone with such expertise and dedication to vaccination efforts.”