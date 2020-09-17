Mayo creates new online map to track COVID-19 across the U.S.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic has created a new online tracking tool for the latest coronavirus date for every county in every state in the U.S. and Washington, DC.

The tool also includes Mayo Clinic insight on how to assess the risk of COVID-19 and plan accordingly.

"COVID-19 infections continue to rise and fall in many areas of the country, and information at the local level on the prevalence of disease and future trends are more important than ever to help people prevent the spread of infection," says Henry Ting, M.D., a cardiologist, health services researcher and educator at Mayo Clinic. "This interactive map, enriched with Mayo Clinic expertise, is designed to be easy to use, with the most current data available and correlated with the latest Mayo Clinic guidance."

The interactive map covers the total number of cases by county and state, new cases per day, positive test rate and fatality rate, presented with trends over time.

Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester) issued the following statement on Mayo’s new online information source:

“Thank you, Mayo! This is a terrific development. We all know the coronavirus must be taken seriously, and we need the most complete data possible in order to successfully navigate this pandemic. Mayo has always been ahead of the game at this. Dynamic, accurate modeling and scientific, nonpolitical COVID information from a trusted source is the way to better outcomes. Having this information will give the public much more complete information, allowing us to make the best possible decisions for the good of the state.”

To access Mayo Clinic’s national COVID map, click here.