ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Tuesday’s winter storm is forcing Mayo Clinic Health System to close multiple clinics and care sites.

Closing at 4 pm is:

· Albert Lea Express Care.

· Austin Express Care.

· Faribault clinic and Same Day clinic.

· New Richland clinic.

· Owatonna clinic and Same Day clinic.

· Owatonna COVID-19 testing location.

· St. James clinic.

· Lake Mills clinic.

In addition, the Mayo clinic in Wells closed at 3 pm.