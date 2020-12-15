Mayo clinic offering unlimited virtual Red Kettle match for Rochester Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic will match all donations made to the Salvation Army’s Virtual Red Kettle on Saturday and Sunday.

"There is tremendous need this year for the services provided by The Salvation Army," says Erin Sexton, Mayo Clinic's director of Enterprise Community Engagement. "We hope this unlimited match encourages people to give generously."

The Virtual Red Kettle will go live at 12:01 am on Saturday at www.RochesterSA.org. This will be the second year in a row Mayo Clinic has offered an unlimited match, raising nearly $171,000 in donations in 2019.

“We are so grateful to Mayo Clinic for their continued support and for this exceptionally generous gift,” says Major Robert Mueller, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army. “The Salvation Army’s programs in this community are life changing to those individuals and families utilizing our services. By matching the dollars in their virtual kettle, Mayo Clinic is helping bring hope and healing to thousands of our neighbors in need in a way that will keep donors safe.”