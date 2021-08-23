Mayo Clinic chief administrative officer is retiring

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic’s chief administrative officer is announcing his retirement.

Jeff Bolton joined Mayo Clinic in 2002 as its chief financial officer and became chief administrative officer in 2013.

"It has been the honor of my career to serve our patients alongside the best staff in health care," says Bolton. "As I look back at the past 19 years, it is the people I've worked with and what we've achieved together for patients that stand out the most. I am confident in Mayo Clinic's future because of our staff, culture, mission and enduring primary value to put the needs of the patient first."

Bolton is credited with establishing the Center for Digital Health and Mayo Clinic Platform, and expanding the Mayo Clinic Model of Care to sites in London and Abu Dhabi and officials say he played a key role in helping establish the Destination Medical Center initiative in Rochester.

"I am truly grateful to Jeff for his dedication and service during his 19 years in leadership roles at Mayo Clinic," says Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, Mayo Clinic's president and CEO. "I have appreciated his partnership and counsel, strong commitment to our mission and patients, excellent strategic insight and strong working relationships with people across Mayo Clinic. I've particularly valued his contributions to our COVID-19 pandemic response, his leadership to promote equity at Mayo Clinic, and his partnership to Cure, Connect and Transform health care for the benefit of our patients. He is a wonderful colleague and friend."

Bolton is scheduled to retire on November 30.