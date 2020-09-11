Mayo changing hours of drive-thru COVID test sits in Albert Lea and Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Times of operation are being altered at drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in Austin, Albert Lea, Owatonna, and Red Wing.

Mayo Clinic Health system says testing at those four locations will now be done from 10 am 5 pm Monday through Friday and 9 am to 2 pm Saturday and Sunday.

“The drive-through test sites have been incredibly helpful to us as we tried to flatten the curve initially and now maintain our low rates of COVID positivity,” says Deepi Goyal, M.D., chair of clinical practice for Mayo Clinic Health System, Southeast Minnesota. “We’re the only test provider in many of our region’s communities, and our patients and community members can continue to rely on us to keep these facilities going until they are no longer needed. If there is a surge in our region and more hours are needed for testing, we will adjust accordingly.”

Mayo says this change fits the hours where there is most demand for testing.