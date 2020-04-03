Mayo changing clinic hours in Lake Mills, New Richland, and Wells

ALBERT LEA and AUSTIN, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota is changing hours of operations at some smaller clinics.

Beginning Monday, these will be the hours for the following clinics:

o Lake Mills, Iowa – open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday

o New Richland – open 8 a.m. – noon Thursday

o Wells – open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday; open Thursday 1-5 p.m. for lab/blood draws only

Same day clinics in Albert Lea and Austin will be open from 8 am to 5 pm every day of the week. No walk-ins are being admitted and patients must call first for an appointment.

Mayo Clinic Health System says it is carefully reviewing its Fountain Centers men’s residential unit and the associated Extended Care house in Albert Lea, both of which provide addiction treatment services in a group setting. The Fountain Centers residential program is temporarily closed to new admissions.

To meet patient needs during this pandemic, Mayo Clinic Health System is also offering including drive-thru testing for COVID-19, curbside pharmacy and medical equipment pickup, and dedicated respiratory clinics.