ALBERT LEA and AUSTIN, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota is changing hours of operations at some smaller clinics.
Beginning Monday, these will be the hours for the following clinics:
o Lake Mills, Iowa – open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday
o New Richland – open 8 a.m. – noon Thursday
o Wells – open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday; open Thursday 1-5 p.m. for lab/blood draws only
Same day clinics in Albert Lea and Austin will be open from 8 am to 5 pm every day of the week. No walk-ins are being admitted and patients must call first for an appointment.
Mayo Clinic Health System says it is carefully reviewing its Fountain Centers men’s residential unit and the associated Extended Care house in Albert Lea, both of which provide addiction treatment services in a group setting. The Fountain Centers residential program is temporarily closed to new admissions.
To meet patient needs during this pandemic, Mayo Clinic Health System is also offering including drive-thru testing for COVID-19, curbside pharmacy and medical equipment pickup, and dedicated respiratory clinics.
Related Content
- Mayo changing clinic hours in Lake Mills, New Richland, and Wells
- Mayo reopens clinics Monday
- Mayo Clinic Emergency Staff Plan
- Mayo Clinic makes fundraising history
- Mayo Clinic warns against vaping
- Lookout for Lake Mills wrestling
- Lake Mills meth dealer sentenced
- Mayo Clinic: 'We are well-prepared to meet the needs of our patients and communities'
- Alzheimer's Disease Research at Mayo Clinic
- Mayo Clinic is helping sex trafficking survivors