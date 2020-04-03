Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mayo changing clinic hours in Lake Mills, New Richland, and Wells

Changes begin Monday.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 5:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA and AUSTIN, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota is changing hours of operations at some smaller clinics.

Beginning Monday, these will be the hours for the following clinics:

o Lake Mills, Iowa – open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday
o New Richland – open 8 a.m. – noon Thursday
o Wells – open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday; open Thursday 1-5 p.m. for lab/blood draws only

Same day clinics in Albert Lea and Austin will be open from 8 am to 5 pm every day of the week. No walk-ins are being admitted and patients must call first for an appointment.

Mayo Clinic Health System says it is carefully reviewing its Fountain Centers men’s residential unit and the associated Extended Care house in Albert Lea, both of which provide addiction treatment services in a group setting. The Fountain Centers residential program is temporarily closed to new admissions.

To meet patient needs during this pandemic, Mayo Clinic Health System is also offering including drive-thru testing for COVID-19, curbside pharmacy and medical equipment pickup, and dedicated respiratory clinics.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Rain and a wintry mix Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/3

Image

United Way is helping people through the pandemic

Image

A Stewartville teen is helping out his community

Image

90 days in jail for not staying home?

Image

Park restrictions in Mason City

Image

New cases in Olmsted County bring total to 76

Image

3D Printing medical equipment at Mayo

Image

How Stimulus Checks Will Impact Taxes

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Friday

Image

Are fewer crimes happening during 'Stay at Home' order?

Community Events