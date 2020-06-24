Mayo bringing back furloughed workers, ending pandemic pay cuts

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is bringing back furloughed workers ahead of schedule and restoring normal pay levels for employees.

The health care provider says it will restore pay to pre COVID-19 levels for all staff except senior leadership in mid-July, months sooner than expected, and furloughed workers will be back on the job by the end of August. But Mayo says not all employees will return to campus and instead will being working from home.

“Because of our staff's teamwork and commitment to patients, our practice reactivation over the past eight weeks has truly exceeded expectations for revised 2020 patient volumes and financial targets,” says Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, president and CEO of Mayo Clinic. “In short, we are in a much better position than we anticipated, and we're very pleased to be able to restore pay and end furloughs early."

Mayo announced pay cuts and worker furloughs in April due to the coronavirus pandemic stopping regular medical care, affecting 30,000 employees.

With the reopening of Minnesota and the rest of the country, Mayo says patient volumes reached 85-90% of normal by mid-June but they are still dealing with economic losses caused by the pandemic decline in elective care.