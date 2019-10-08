Mayo boy's soccer advances in section play, defeats New Prague

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- It's playoff soccer time in the Med City. The Mayo Spartans boys soccer team added two goals in the first two minutes of the game to defeat New Prague 5-1.
Mayo will face #3 Northfield in the 1AA Semifinals on Thursday at 7 P.M.
