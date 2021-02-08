Mayo boy's hoops falls to Mankato West, other sports scores

BOY'S PREP BASKETBALL
Mankato West 74, Mayo 66
Faribault 61, John Marshall 60
Austin 52, Owatonna 49
Byron 87, Triton 68
Lyle-Pacelli 92, Kingsland 44
Spring Grove 67, Randolph 54
Clear Lake 70, Algona 59
Bishop Garrigan 81, North Iowa 80
Lake Mills 80, North Union 34
West Fork 65, Osage 54
Northwood-Kensett 49, Central Springs 48
Riceville 44, Don Bosco 38
GIRL'S PREP BASKETBALL
Austin 59, Owatonna 45
Grand Meadow 58, Lanesboro 56
Randolph 65, Spring Grove 25
Martin County West 68, Alden-Conger/Glennville-Emmons 64
Bishop Garrigan 73, North Iowa 17
Mason City 78, Des Moines Lincoln 40
North Union 56, Lake Mills 21
Central Springs 40, Northwood-Kensett 32
Osage 60, West Fork 24