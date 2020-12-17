Mayo basketball team ready to return to practice and take care of last season's unfinished business

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 2020 has been the year of adversity and adaptability, but teams have been forced to adapt once again now that the season has been delayed by another two weeks. In less than three weeks sports teams in Minnesota will be allowed to practice for the first time this season.

For coaches and players alike, January 4 can’t come soon enough.

“We want to start as soon as possible,” senior, Mo Hammadelniel said. “If we could start today we’d be super excited. I think everything getting pushed back awhile made us even more anxious but we’re ready to go.”

The Mayo Spartans are ready to finish last year’s unfinished business. Last season, the Spartans made a run to the section championship which was canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Finally, teams know when their first in-person practice will be but when teams will clash for the first time is still up in the air. First-year head coach, Kevin Landrum, expects they will have 10 days of practice prior to the season opener.

“It has really forced me as a coach to step back and (say) ‘okay, what’s the most important?’ and really prioritize what to we have to have done in the first 10 days to make sure we can play a game,” Landrum said.

Things will look a little different on the court this season for Mayo now that the Madsen brothers have graduated. Hammadelniel says he has 100% confidence in the team’s ability to have another successful season.

“It’s always next man up and with our team, we’re ready to step into new roles and everybody has been working extremely hard and I think we’re ready to take on bigger and newer roles.”

Until January 4, Coach Landrum says they’ll keep doing what they’ve been doing.

“We’ve done some different things on Google Meets where I open up two different things, then I’m drawing and they can see it. We’re trying to use technology and use whatever we can to keep moving forward in one way or another,” he said.

Landrum says the team already has a tentative 18-game schedule set for when sports do resume.