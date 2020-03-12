Clear
BREAKING NEWS March Madness to March Sadness: NCAA Tournament is canceled Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mayo announces test that can detect SARS-CoV-2 virus

Statues of the Mayo brothers, Dr. William J. Mayo and Dr. Charles H. Mayo sit on steps across the street from the Mayo Clinic Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Rochester, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

“We are doing everything we can to help relieve the burden during this time to provide answers for patients here in Rochester and around the world."

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 4:34 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 4:40 PM

ROCHESTER Minn. - Mayo Clinic announced Thursday that it has developed a test that can "that can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in clinical samples. The SARS-CoV-2 virus causes COVID-19."

Read more on the Coronavirus here.

"This test should help ease some of the burden that is currently being felt at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health laboratories," says William Morice II, M.D., Ph.D., president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories. “We are doing everything we can to help relieve the burden during this time to provide answers for patients here in Rochester and around the world."

For more information on the test, click here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Rain chances subside, winds pick up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Olmsted County

Image

125 live preventing germs

Image

125 Live taking precautions for Coronavirus

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Can warmer temps help slow the Coronavirus?

Image

Lourdes advances to 2A semifinal

Image

Where will Rochester's new middle school be built?

Image

SAW: Sydney Elliott from Lourdes

Image

Mercyone Progress

Community Events