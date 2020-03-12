Mayo announces test that can detect SARS-CoV-2 virus

ROCHESTER Minn. - Mayo Clinic announced Thursday that it has developed a test that can "that can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in clinical samples. The SARS-CoV-2 virus causes COVID-19."

"This test should help ease some of the burden that is currently being felt at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health laboratories," says William Morice II, M.D., Ph.D., president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories. “We are doing everything we can to help relieve the burden during this time to provide answers for patients here in Rochester and around the world."

