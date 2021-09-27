Mayo and Lourdes girls' tennis teams take the court Monday afternoon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It was a big day for girls' tennis in Rochester.

Two powerhouse teams faced off.

Mayo and Lourdes took the court Monday afternoon.

Mayo is ranked first in Class AA and Lourdes is second in Class A.

Both teams have a common goal.

"I'm excited for sections and seeing what our team actually has to do. And for state, if we make it. That's like the most fun part because the best competition is there, so we all work hard as a team. It's just fun," says Mayo senior Sutton Julsrud.

The Mayo Spartans and Lourdes Eagles girls' tennis teams are excited for what this season could bring.

Both teams are young and trying to take their game to the next level.

Lourdes coach David Pettengill says this team is something to watch out for and gaining experience is his hope for each of the girls.

"Trying to be more offensive. We have too many people just trying to get balls back. With better teams, you've got to have some patterns to play and you've go to be a little more offensive," says Coach Pettengill.

Spartans coach Jeff Demaray says this is the youngest team he's ever coached and they are working on the little things in practice.

"What shots to hit, you know, in certain situations. In doubles, getting to certain spots. Closing the net. Cutting diagonally. Different things like that to work on. Like I said, the name of the game is hitting the right shot and getting to the right spot on the court," says Coach Demaray.

The Spartans take the court against Mankato East tomorrow.

The Eagles travel to Winona to take on Cotter.