Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mayo ambulance service opens in Austin

The 2.2-million-dollar project features four drive-through ambulance bays, training space and state of the art technology.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 7:05 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

The new gold cross, mayo clinic ambulance service in Austin opened its doors Thursday. The 2.2-million-dollar project features four drive-through ambulance bays, training space and state of the art technology. Which will help first responders keep the community safe. EMT Brian Ploehn says the new space will enhance the community.

"I'm grateful what Mayo Clinic has done for me. You know, this new facility is refreshing and respectable. It's clean, it's professional, it put a good face for Mayo Clinic in the community," Said Ploehn.

The pace will also be used as a training spot for the medical staff in the region.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Tracking a big warm-up for Friday then more rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

GYB Volunteer of the Month: Marlo Zosel

Image

Recycling toys for Earth Day

Image

School District Making Budget Cuts

Image

MN DNR stocks trout at Lanesboro's Sylvan Pond

Image

Iowa State Trooper steps up to help family

Image

Tracking an End to the Rain...For Now.

Image

Former golf course turned into prairie

Image

Canton and Mabel are coming together to assist with flood recovery

Image

Local students pack meals for those in need

Image

New ambulance facility opens

Community Events