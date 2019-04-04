Mayo ambulance service opens in Austin

The new gold cross, mayo clinic ambulance service in Austin opened its doors Thursday. The 2.2-million-dollar project features four drive-through ambulance bays, training space and state of the art technology. Which will help first responders keep the community safe. EMT Brian Ploehn says the new space will enhance the community.

"I'm grateful what Mayo Clinic has done for me. You know, this new facility is refreshing and respectable. It's clean, it's professional, it put a good face for Mayo Clinic in the community," Said Ploehn.

The pace will also be used as a training spot for the medical staff in the region.