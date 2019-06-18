Clear

Mayo again ranked one of the best children's hospitals

Named top performer in six pediatric specialties.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 1:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Children’s Center is once again named one of the best children’s hospitals by U.S. News and World Report.

The news organization’s 2019-2020 “Best Children’s Hospitals” rankings has Mayo as a top performer in six pediatric specialties:

Cardiology and Heart Surgery
Diabetes and Endocrinology
Neurology and Neurosurgery
Orthopedics
Pediatric Gastroenterology and GI Surgery
Urology

"Our ranking among the top children's hospitals reinforces our commitment to delivering quality care to children and their families not only through cutting-edge interventions, such as the Fetal Care Center, proton beam therapy for childhood cancer, and stem cell treatment in clinical trials for children with heart disease, but also through the integrated, multispecialty team approach for children with health problems of all kinds," says Dr. Randall Flick, medical director of Mayo Clinic Children's Center. "We are very proud of this ranking and credit our staff who continue to strive for excellence and improve patient care for the millions of patients we treat each year from around the world."

U.S. News and World Report ranks 191 of the nation's pediatric centers to identify the top 50 in each of 10 specialties. Mayo says only 84 children's hospitals were ranked in at least one pediatric specialty in 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking an active pattern to end the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Storm Team 3: Warm end to June

Image

Sudan crisis being felt in Rochester

Image

Tracking Another Round of Fog This AM

Image

A rally for Sudan will happen in Rochester

Image

MILLIONS of pop tabs!

Image

Chris Nelson's PM Weather Forecast

Image

Stewartville hosts first ever all-comers track meet

Image

Two nursing homes deemed lacking oversight

Image

New amphitheater at Fossil & Prairie Park

Image

Energy progress report

Community Events