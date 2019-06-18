Mayo again ranked one of the best children's hospitals

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Children’s Center is once again named one of the best children’s hospitals by U.S. News and World Report.

The news organization’s 2019-2020 “Best Children’s Hospitals” rankings has Mayo as a top performer in six pediatric specialties:

Cardiology and Heart Surgery

Diabetes and Endocrinology

Neurology and Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Pediatric Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

Urology

"Our ranking among the top children's hospitals reinforces our commitment to delivering quality care to children and their families not only through cutting-edge interventions, such as the Fetal Care Center, proton beam therapy for childhood cancer, and stem cell treatment in clinical trials for children with heart disease, but also through the integrated, multispecialty team approach for children with health problems of all kinds," says Dr. Randall Flick, medical director of Mayo Clinic Children's Center. "We are very proud of this ranking and credit our staff who continue to strive for excellence and improve patient care for the millions of patients we treat each year from around the world."

U.S. News and World Report ranks 191 of the nation's pediatric centers to identify the top 50 in each of 10 specialties. Mayo says only 84 children's hospitals were ranked in at least one pediatric specialty in 2019.