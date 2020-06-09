Mayo One called for single-vehicle crash in rural Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are investigating a single vehicle crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

Mayo One was called in to assist the victim whose vehicle crashed at the intersection of 55th Avenue Northeast and Viola Road Northeast at around 1:15 AM.

The vehicle landed in the west ditch of 55th Avenue Northeast, next to the Haverhill Town Hall building.

KIMT News 3 is working to get more information on what led up to the crash and the current condition of the driver and if anyone else was involved.