Mayo, JM celebrate baseball seniors

Mayo and John Marshall celebrate seniors during season opener.

Posted: Jul 7, 2020 11:33 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It’s the final week of the regular season for prep baseball teams in Iowa, but teams in Minnesota are just getting started.

Athletes anticipate senior night throughout their high school careers. It’s an opportunity for them to be honored for their hard work and dedication to their school.

Unfortunately, for teams in Minnesota, they never got that opportunity after the spring season was canceled.

“It sucked, we were really looking forward to this year and we thought we were going to be just as good as everybody else in the Big 9 and we were just really looking forward to playing against those guys and hopefully coming out on top,” Mayo’s Will Weick said.

Spring 2020 looked a little bit different for baseball players across the North Star State. No baseball and no senior night. That all changed on Tuesday as the Southern Minny League kicked off.

The Rochester Redhawks were in Mayo Spartans uniforms and the Rochester Patriots sported John Marshall uniforms. All nicknames aside, the teams were able to join forces at Mayo Field to celebrate their seniors.

“It means a lot just to spend the time with my teammates – just to be able to experience senior night with them will be a good time,” Mayo’s Connor Campbell said.

“It’s nice because, at football, it’s nice to look up and see all of the fans and see everybody is celebrating you for the four years you’ve put into the program at JM,” Drew Yochim said. “It’s nice to commemorate us, seniors because it’s our last year here.”

While Tuesday evening was all about the seniors, they all agreed that their main concern is leaving their team better than when they got there.

“I think with our whole team we’ve just really come together these past two years,” Campbell said. “We all just came together and tried to get Mayo baseball back in the win column.”

“We were just looking forward to a good team,” Yochim said. “This is a younger team than what we had expected to play with but we didn’t have that many seniors and it’s good to get these guys playing and ready for next year’s season.”

While the excitement of baseball returning for the summer is beyond words for these young men, they know they have to play it safe in order to prevent putting the summer season in jeopardy.

“At any point, it can stop if anything happens or they come out with mandates and stuff like that. It can all be shut down so we’re just trying to make the most out of it while we can,” Weick added.

