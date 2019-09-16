Clear

Mayo High School teacher being recognized as Country Financial Teacher of the Game

The teacher says it's heart warming to be recognized.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 8:50 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- ROCHESTER, Minn.- Mayo High School teacher Mr. Art Trimble has been named Teacher of the Game by Country Financial. He’ll be recognized on-field during the Vikings Prep Spotlight at TCO Stadium when Rochester Mayo plays Mankato West.
Then Mr. Trimble will be recognized again on-field when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Detroit Lions.
He’ll be receiving a $1,000 donation which will he says will be used to purchase items for the science department at Mayo High School.
Mr. Trimble says he’s honored to receive the recognition. “Teachings one of those professions where you do it because you love it, but when you get one of those feedback where ‘that was so awesome when you were my teacher’ or a neat recognition like that, it really makes your heart warm that people were thinking about you and all of the hard work you put in behind the scenes.”


