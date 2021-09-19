Mayo High School students raise money for Lebanese Red Cross

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A group of Mayo High School students raised money on Sunday for the Lebanese Red Cross. Runners laced up their racing shoes for the "Run for Lebanon 5k" at Soldiers Memorial Field Park.

The event was organized by Mayo High School junior Marc Zoghby whose family is from Lebanon.

Zoghby raised money for the Lebanese Red Cross after an explosion devastated Lebanon's capital city a little over a year ago and an economic crisis left millions below the poverty line.

"The amount of support we've had over the last month has really truly been incredible. Really it's amazing to see all these people come here today and support a great cause and really demonstrates how Rochester has a wonderful community," says Zoghby.

More than $4,000 was raised for the cause.