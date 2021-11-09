Mayo HS in Rochester evacuated after threat; law enforcement said threats being made around Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo High School was briefly evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a threat was received.

Rochester Public Schools said just prior to 3 p.m. that Mayo was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution."

"Local law enforcement indicated that these calls are being made across the state at secondary schools and universities. We are following proper security precautions for this type of threat," RPS said on social media.

Shortly after the evacuation, an all-clear was given.

We will have more on this developing story.