Mayo Expert: "extremely likely" COVID-19 vaccines reduce transmission

Vaccines have been show to prevent people from becoming symptomatically infected with coronavirus, but it is still unclear if they reduce transmission of the virus itself.

Posted: Feb 23, 2021 11:28 PM
Posted By: Anthony Monzon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As officials across the world race to administer COVID-19 vaccines, experts are working to determine whether people who are fully vaccinated can still spread the virus.

Mayo Clinic Infectious Disease Physician Doctor Abinash Virk says while no direct correlation proving vaccinations decrease transmission have been established, she believes researchers will ultimately confirm that is the case.

"I think it's very likely, extremely likely, that the vaccination is going to decrease transmission," Dr. Virk told KIMT.

The doctor says her assessment is based on the efficacy of vaccines preventing recipients from becoming symptomatically infected with COVID-19, as well as emerging data on positivity rates among people who have already been vaccinated.

Dr. Virk says the data, coming from at least three different studies, shows people who have been vaccinated and are asymptomatic are testing positive for COVID-19 less often than people who have not been vaccinated. The doctor says that indicates vaccines can reduce the number of people who could potentially spread the virus.

"By definition, if you have a smaller amount of people who have a positive PCR, the likelihood of transmission, because you have a smaller amount of people, is going to be lower," Dr. Virk said.

Dr. Virk adds researchers are also looking into whether people who test positive after being vaccinated carry the virus for a shorter amount of time, though there are still no clear answers on the topic.

The doctor also urges everyone to be proactive in seeking out opportunities to be vaccinated.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 479591

Reported Deaths: 6501
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin994481576
Ramsey42658795
Dakota35669383
Anoka32939383
Washington21791253
Stearns18664200
St. Louis14628262
Scott13081104
Wright12388114
Olmsted1166988
Sherburne864573
Carver754840
Clay680784
Rice663890
Blue Earth584835
Kandiyohi576074
Crow Wing513880
Chisago492244
Otter Tail478570
Benton440590
Winona413448
Mower399031
Douglas389768
Nobles384947
Goodhue382468
Polk340662
McLeod335949
Beltrami334049
Morrison321346
Lyon311343
Itasca307345
Becker306441
Isanti303052
Carlton298144
Steele296811
Pine280016
Freeborn275723
Nicollet250941
Todd243430
Brown239937
Le Sueur230220
Mille Lacs225247
Cass217224
Waseca206017
Meeker205334
Martin186428
Wabasha18503
Roseau177517
Hubbard159640
Houston156014
Dodge15114
Renville146740
Redwood146227
Fillmore13648
Chippewa135635
Cottonwood133320
Wadena127920
Pennington125516
Faribault121116
Aitkin117233
Sibley116110
Rock115212
Watonwan11408
Kanabec106619
Pipestone100724
Yellow Medicine97417
Murray9408
Jackson92110
Swift87118
Pope7865
Marshall76415
Stevens7378
Lake72117
Clearwater71314
Lac qui Parle67916
Wilkin66310
Koochiching61711
Big Stone5093
Lincoln5022
Grant4828
Norman4638
Mahnomen4357
Unassigned43368
Kittson40421
Red Lake3534
Traverse3015
Lake of the Woods2131
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 358273

Reported Deaths: 5316
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57352542
Linn20484309
Scott18145202
Black Hawk16139285
Woodbury14814211
Johnson1369872
Dubuque13405192
Dallas1116889
Pottawattamie10662140
Story1008145
Warren548170
Clinton537283
Cerro Gordo529780
Webster514186
Marshall493070
Sioux489867
Buena Vista468236
Des Moines452458
Muscatine444888
Wapello4221106
Jasper404565
Plymouth391877
Lee371451
Marion355067
Jones292954
Henry292235
Carroll283948
Bremer275354
Crawford270835
Boone257030
Washington253144
Benton247654
Mahaska222545
Jackson219438
Dickinson214838
Tama211064
Kossuth206054
Clay192525
Hamilton190841
Delaware188339
Winneshiek185926
Fayette183632
Buchanan183028
Page181019
Hardin178835
Wright178831
Harrison178369
Cedar174322
Clayton167653
Butler165431
Floyd161939
Mills161420
Cherokee153035
Poweshiek152929
Madison152117
Hancock146329
Lyon145241
Allamakee143442
Iowa142523
Appanoose137747
Grundy137630
Jefferson137132
Winnebago136430
Calhoun132610
Cass131648
Mitchell129840
Louisa127141
Union125631
Chickasaw124513
Sac123018
Emmet120639
Shelby119333
Franklin118019
Humboldt116623
Guthrie115828
Palo Alto104021
Montgomery103536
Howard102121
Clarke98720
Keokuk97229
Unassigned9230
Monroe91927
Adair91026
Ida90632
Pocahontas84819
Davis82023
Monona81325
Greene76410
Lucas72421
Osceola69414
Worth6864
Taylor66111
Fremont5819
Decatur5669
Van Buren55918
Ringgold51616
Audubon4839
Wayne48321
Adams3253
