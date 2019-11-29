Employees at Mayo Clinic: Do you have a parking citation? Bring a Toy!

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- Are you a Mayo Clinic employee? Do you have a Rochester campus parking citation? According to Mayo Clinic, employees can get one of those voided. It's simple. Donate a toy!
From today, until December 20, 2019, Mayo employees can purchase, new, unwrapped toys for the Ronald McDonald House or Mayo's neonatal and pediatric units.
So what do you need to do? Write down your name and employee identification number and drop off the toy at the nearest card access office.
To qualify, citations can't be related to patient parking. Mayo also cannot void citations issued by the city of Rochester.
