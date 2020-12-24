Mayo Clinic's unlimited match raises over $300,000 for Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic’s pledge to match virtual Red Kettle donations the weekend of December 19 has raised almost $322,000 for the Rochester Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army says there were 832 online donations amounting to $160,911.90 during that time and Mayo Clinic will match that total with its own contribution.

“We are so grateful to Mayo Clinic for their continued support and for this exceptionally generous gift,” says Major Robert Mueller, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army. “The Salvation Army’s programs in this community are life changing to those individuals and families utilizing our services. By matching the dollars in their virtual kettle, Mayo Clinic is helping bring hope and healing to thousands of our neighbors in need.”

Mayo Clinic has been giving matching gifts to the Salvation Army since 2017. The Salvation Army says the 2019 match was over $170,000 and much of that money went to the Good Samaritan Health Clinic, which provides emergency health, dental, and pharmaceutical services to the uninsured and under-insured.

"There is tremendous need this year for the services provided by The Salvation Army," says Mayo Clinic President and CEO, Gianrico Farrugia, M.D. "We are so thankful to see this kind of generosity from the community."

The Salvation Army sys the roughly 3,000 people served each year by the Good Samaritan Clinic helps reduce the number of emergency room visits in Rochester.