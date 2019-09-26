Clear

Mayo Clinic's first face transplant patient speaks about mental health

It's a story of the miracle of modern medicine, hope, and second chances.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been about three years since Andy Sandness went through a 56 hour surgery to receive a face transplant (plus weeks of healing before viewing the results of the surgery), but Thursday was the first time he has spoken openly and publicly about his mental health struggles.

In 2006, struggling with depression, Sandness shot himself with a rifle. "I built up a wall and I wouldn't let nobody in and finally it got to that point where I exploded and there was no controlling it," he said.

He survived the suicide attempt, but his face was permanently damaged. In 2012, he began working with Mayo Clinic to see if he was a candidate for their newly launched face-transplant program. He chose to became Mayo's first face transplant patient, after years of research and planning. He was a prime candidate because he was in great physical health, but his mental health was another story. He worked with his psychiatrist in additional to his surgical care team before and after the surgery.

On Thursday, joined by his Mayo Clinic psychiatrist Sheila Jowsey-Gregoire, M.D., and surgical care team leader Samir Mardini, M.D., he shared his transplant and mental health story to a crowd at Mayo Clinic Transform 2019 at the Mayo Civic Center. He received a standing ovation.

"If you are feeling these thoughts and feelings, you just need to get out there and talk to someone. It doesn't matter who it is. It could be your mom, your dad, your brother, your sister, your family, a counselor. Just somebody needs to know you're feeling this way because nobody knows that," says Sandness.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Tracking a cooler start with sunny skies on the way for Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lake City Tornado Damage

Image

Mayo Clinic - Google partnership

Image

Dealing with Farm Stress

Image

Youth Mental Health First Aid

Image

High-Speed Chase Spans 2 States

Image

Facial Transplant Recipient Talks Mental Health

Image

Two Discovery Square

Image

Transit Circulator

Image

Stomping Out Childhood Cancer

Image

Road traffic study already causing concern

Community Events