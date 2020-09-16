Clear

Mayo Clinic's Pediatric Orthopedic Injury Clinic hopes to alleviate strain on emergency departments

The number for the Mayo Clinic Pediatric Orthopedic Injury Clinic is (507) 538-7200.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Every year, Mayo Clinic treats more than 1,000 children and teens with injuries involving their bones and ligaments.

To alleviate strain on emergency departments, Mayo Clinic started the Pediatric Orthopedic Injury Clinic.

The clinic team is made up of four surgeons, three nurse practitioners, and a physical assistant. They all specialize in children's injuries.

Even during a pandemic, children are still at risk to get hurt. The goal of this clinic is to treat same-day injuries for children and teens while making things more convenient.

"It's more for parents who are at home and the child is complaining of pain, and they're not certain if it broke or not or not certain if they have a bad injury," A. Noelle Larson, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Mayo Clinic, said. "[The clinic is] still providing an easy way to get into Mayo without having to wait and go through the normal referral process."

Parents can call in to the clinic and get their children triaged on the phone or in-person if needed.

The number for the Mayo Clinic Pediatric Orthopedic Injury Clinic is (507) 538-7200.

