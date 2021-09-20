Mayo Clinic's Children's Center receives donation from Kids Cup

Kids Cup sponsors Express Employment joined staff from Mayo Clinic at Rochester Area Foundation for a check presentation on Monday at 3 p.m.

A total of $61,881 dollars from the golf charity event was donated to Mayo Clinic.

Money donated from Kids Cup funds multiple Children Center programs, including a bead program for kids with chronic illnesses, according to Mayo Clinic's Child Life Manager Jennifer Rodemeyer.

"We use it for beads of courage, which is an opportunity for kids to earn a bead when they come with a chronic illness. They get started in this program and they get a bead. Maybe they are going to x-ray, maybe they are going to surgery. They get to add to their bead collection and then it creates a memory for them," Rodemeyer said.

Kids Cup has raised a total of $1.6 million for Mayo Clinic and Olmsted County Medical Center.