Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 map tracks emerging hot spots

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is tracking if and when another surge of COVID-19 will emerge as researchers utilize a new COVID mapping tool.

The map was recently made public and can now be accessed nationwide. It provides information on when COVID surges can be expected two weeks before they happen.

Mayo Clinic says it’s been following a slight increase in people testing positive for COVID-19. Dr. Sean Dowdy says that means there’s a possibility for a surge in the spring.

Dr. Dowdy explained, “I think vaccines have really had a big impact. A small percentage of Minnesota's been vaccinated, somewhere around 13%, but more than three-quarters of Minnesotans over the age of 35 have been vaccinated and that will have a big impact on people who are actually in the hospital with COVID.”

However, he believes the surge will be much less severe than what was seen at the end of last year thanks, in part, to vaccines.

"It's going to get warmer, people are going to want to go outside and meet with friends and family," he added. "If you go to bars and restaurants in Rochester they're packed and we're going to pay for that eventually. Vaccines are going to help with that but they're not going to completely blunt the lack of social distancing that we're seeing."

Mayo Clinic says the forecasting can be particularly helpful to people with family and friends in other states and for those planning to travel.