Mayo Clinic's Blood Donation Program is looking for younger donors

The Mayo Clinic's Blood Donation Program is asking for younger donors to make sure their supply will keep coming.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 6:11 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The The Mayo Clinic's Blood Donation Program receives a generous amount of blood from older donors, but they're in need of younger blood to keep their supply coming.

Right now, a majority of Mayo's donors are 55 and older. Transfusion Medicine Physician, Justin Kreuter, said the need for blood is growing and they're in need of the next generation donors. "Fast forward 10, 20 years, are we still going to be able to support 70% of the blood deans of Mayo Clinic in the years to come? Without any changes, that answer is no," explained Dr. Kreuter.

Blood donor, Cody Jacobson, said "I think there's always a need in the community for blood and I think being a regular donor helps because it becomes part of your routine. That way they know there's always a steady supply if and when the time comes." 

The process of donating blood is pretty simple and you can be done in as little as 15 minutes. Blood donation hits close to home to donor, Ian Short. "It means a great deal," said Short. "I had blood transfusions when I was a kid, so it's kind of a roundabout way of trying to save somebody else and help somebody else out."

The Mayo Clinic Blood Donation Program accepts walk-ins or you can schedule an appoitment ahead of time. They're located in the Hilton building in downtown Rochester. 

