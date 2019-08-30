AUSTIN, Minn- According to Mayo Clinic, the use of electronic cigarettes, or vaping devices is linked to one death and an outbreak of related lung injuries.
Jose Carlos is a former vaper. He says he never smoke a cigarette in his life and went straight to vaping.
but he stopped a few months ago after he noticed the side effects.
"I felt like I couldn't run anymore,” Carlos said. “I felt like I was out of shape although I ran every day I just couldn't breathe."
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, some symptoms of severe respiratory illness in people with a history of vaping include a cough, fatigue, dizziness, headache, vomiting and diarrhea, chest pain and difficulty breathing.
Related Content
- Mayo Clinic warns against vaping
- Mayo reopens clinics Monday
- Mayo Clinic Emergency Staff Plan
- Mayo Clinic makes fundraising history
- Alzheimer's Disease Research at Mayo Clinic
- Mayo Clinic is helping sex trafficking survivors
- Minnesota residents concerned about Mayo Clinic closures
- Mayo Clinic hosts "Stop the Bleed"
- Mayo Clinic gives Shared Value Award
- Mayo Clinic research finds hysterectomy health risks