Mayo Clinic warns against vaping

AUSTIN, Minn- According to Mayo Clinic, the use of electronic cigarettes, or vaping devices is linked to one death and an outbreak of related lung injuries.

Jose Carlos is a former vaper. He says he never smoke a cigarette in his life and went straight to vaping.

but he stopped a few months ago after he noticed the side effects.

"I felt like I couldn't run anymore,” Carlos said. “I felt like I was out of shape although I ran every day I just couldn't breathe."

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, some symptoms of severe respiratory illness in people with a history of vaping include a cough, fatigue, dizziness, headache, vomiting and diarrhea, chest pain and difficulty breathing.