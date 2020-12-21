Mayo Clinic wants to debunk any myths about the COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Now that a COVID-19 vaccine is here, people have a lot of questions about it. Therefore, doctors at Mayo Clinic want to make sure you're getting the correct information.

The hospital started a new series where they debunk the myth and follow it up with a fact. Dr. Robert Jacobson said it's important to talk it through and get questions answered in order to move forward. "We actually want our patients to ask these questions. I'd feel awful if they go ahead and get the vaccine having some big question like this unanswered," he explained. "I want them to get the vaccine because the questions have been answered and they feel good about it."

Some of the bigger myths that have been circulating are that you don't need to wear a mask if you got the vaccine and it was developed to control the population through microchip. Mayo Clinic reports until more people are able to get vaccinated and more information can be gathered, everyone still needs to take the extra safety precautions. And no, there is no microchip in the vaccine.

Dr. Jacobson said tens of thousands of people were studied during the trial phase of these vaccines, so they have a very good understanding of it. "No corners were cut; no shortcuts were taken in collecting the data needed to prove that these vaccines are safe and effective," he explained. "The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine was studied in 43,000 people in a traditional, double-blind, randomized controlled trial. So we can tell cause and effect from coincidence. Same thing goes for the Moderna trial."

Dr. Jacobson emphasized the FDA is holding all of these vaccine manufacturers to the highest standard when it comes to accepting any vaccine for children and adults.