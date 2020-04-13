Mayo Clinic using new digital tools to track employee exposure to COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Health care workers who spend their days in hospitals and clinics where COVID-19 patients are treated are at a higher risk of being exposed to the virus. That's why Mayo Clinic has developed new tools to employees who may have been exposed.

Occupational Medicine Specialist Dr. Laura Breeher helped develp the tools. The goal is to quickly idenitfy any employees who may have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19.

"Say we have a Covid-positive individual that we've identified. We could work with a nurse manager in a unit and send them a digital log for them to look through all the employees that may have been in contact with that patient," Breeher explained.

They start very broad to make sure they don't miss a single employee who may have been exposed. Then they have a second digital tool that they send to those employees that asks questions like how close they were to the patient, how long they were with the patient, and what kind of personal protective equipment they were wearing, so they can better assess their risk of exposure.

If it's determined that an employee has been exposed, they'll be taken out of work for two weeks.