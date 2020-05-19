Mayo Clinic updates visitor policy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Mayo Clinic continues to monitor our communities for the spread of COVID-19, updates have been made to visitor restrictions at all Mayo Clinic sites.

The ongoing safety of patients, staff and the community remains Mayo Clinic’s primary focus. To support the best safety for patients and staff, Mayo Clinic will limit the number of visitors on its campuses. Also, all visitors must be masked and agree to support social distancing while in our facilities.

Here are the current policies in place at Mayo Clinic's Rochester campus:

Hospital Patients: Patients can have one, consistent visitor in the hospital setting during visiting hours. Visitors will not be allowed if the patient has a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19.Exceptions include consideration for childbirth, end-of-life care, hospitalized children, and other rare circumstances as assessed by the care team. Visitors will be screened and required to wear a mask or face covering.

Outpatient/Clinic Patients: Patients may have one individual accompany them in the clinic (outpatient) setting, with consideration for special exceptions as determined by your care team. Due to respiratory illness screening activities, please allow extra time upon arrival (approximately 15 minutes).

All visitors will be screened and required to wear a mask or face covering and follow social distancing guidelines.

Current Mayo Clinic patient and former Mayo Clinic employee Sharon Crago says these policies make her feel safe.

"I know how cautious they are, not only about patient confidentiality, but that things are kept clean and sanitary. They always have the best interest of the patients at heart," Crago said.