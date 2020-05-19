Mayo Clinic updates policy, will allow patients one, consistent visitor

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayo Clinic has updated its visitor policy and will allow patients one visitor.

Here's the latest info on the visitor policy at Mayo:

• Hospital Patients: Patients can have one, consistent visitor in the hospital setting during visiting hours. Visitors will not be allowed if the patient has a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19. Exceptions include consideration for childbirth, end-of-life care, hospitalized children, and other rare circumstances as assessed by the care team. Visitors will be screened and required to wear a mask or face covering.

• Outpatient/Clinic Patients: Patients may have one individual accompany them in the clinic (outpatient) setting, with consideration for special exceptions as determined by your care team. Due to respiratory illness screening activities, please allow extra time upon arrival (approximately 15 minutes).

All visitors will be screened and required to wear a mask or face covering and follow social distancing guidelines