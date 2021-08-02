Mayo Clinic updates masking policy to include all employees

Mayo Clinic has asked all employees to mask up while working on Monday.

Previous masking guidance only required clinical employees, patients and visitors to wear masks.

The decision comes at a time when the COVID-19 Delta variant is becoming more common, increasing hospitalizations across the country.

Mayo Clinic's Infectious Disease Doctor John O'Horo said the new guidance does not change much for some workers.

"I work in clinical areas, so most of the people who I work with have been masking for all along like most areas at Mayo. This has not been a change in how we do our masking on a daily basis," O'Horo said.

O'Horo also said community residents should talk to their doctor about taking the vaccine.

"Talk to an expert, like your primary care doctor, who can assess what your specific concerns are and guide you to some of the right resources to evaluate if this is the right thing for you because for most people, vaccination is going to be very safe," O'Horo said.