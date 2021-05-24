Mayo Clinic updates mask guidance for patients, visitors, staff

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is updating guidance on coronavirus safety measures at its facilities.

Mayo says it will not make any changes to its existing guidance on masking, distancing, and in-person meetings inside buildings where health care is delivered or clinical activity occurs. That means requirements will stay the same for all patients, visitors, and staff at these facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

However, masking will now be optional outdoors on Mayo Clinic property for those who are fully vaccinated.

Mayo Clinic says it will continue to "re-evaluate and refine its guidance, and guidance will continue to be adjusted as the situation continues to evolve."