ALBERT LEA, Minn.- A Christmas tree outside Mayo Clinic Health System is being lit up this holiday season as a memorial to those who have died throughout the year.

According to hospice supervisor Renae Meaney, the tree will stay lit until early January. Mayo Clinic has been lighting the tree since 1995.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no service.

Meaney encourages family members of those in hospice or experiencing bereavement to drive by the tree.