Mayo Clinic to offer mass flu vaccinations by appointment

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In the midst of a pandemic, Mayo Clinic is preparing to do mass flu vaccinations.

The goal is to have a central location where people can get a flu vaccine by appointment only. In Rochester, that location is the Mayo Professional Northwest Building, 4111 W. Frontage Road Highway 52 Northwest. Patients should enter at the north side of the building.

There will be screenings for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure, and patients will be wearing masks.

Dr. Robert Jacobson, medical director of Mayo Clinic's Primary Care Immunization Program, said changes were needed to ensure safety.

"We used to vaccinate in crowded lines where people were moving fairly close together and we were doing it right where we were caring for sick people who are suffering from respiratory illnesses," Dr. Jacobson said. "We can't do that this year."

Dr. Jacobson added what Mayo Clinic is doing with the flu vaccines is how they will also approach the COVID-19 vaccine once there is one.

The flu vaccinations officially start Monday, Oct. 12. Mayo Clinic is offering appointments at locations in addition to Rochester.

You can sign up for an appointment through Patient Online Services.