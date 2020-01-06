Clear

Mayo Clinic to match nearly $171K in red kettle donations

More than $340,000 has been raised after Mayo Clinic's pledge to match all donations to the Rochester Salvation Army red kettles in December.

ROCHESTER, Minn. — More than $340,000 has been raised after Mayo Clinic's pledge to match all donations to the Rochester Salvation Army red kettles in December.

The community contributed nearly $171,000 and Mayo announced Monday it will match those contributions, bringing the total to more than $341,000.

"The generosity of the Rochester community during this campaign was truly inspiring," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. "We want to thank each person who donated to The Salvation Army's red kettles during the two-day match period and the many volunteers who rang the bells this season. This was the first year that Mayo Clinic challenged our community with an unlimited match, and it is clear you heard the call to assist Rochester's most vulnerable residents. We look forward to another strong year of continued collaboration and shared success in the region."

