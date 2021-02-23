Mayo Clinic to loosen COVID visitor restrictions

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic says it will now allow two visitors for each patient in Rochester.

Mayo says the change is being made in response to “consistently low COVID-19 infection positivity rates in the community.” Visitors will still be screened at the door, must be masked at all times, and must follow social distancing guidelines.

Other highlights of the new visitor rules at Mayo Clinic:

- Minimum age of a visitor will be 5 years of age

- Visitors between the age of 5-17 must be accompanied by a responsible adult

- Children under 5 will not be permitted to enter unless they are receiving care. Exception requests for children under 5 will be reviewed by the care team and approved by hospital leadership

- Visitors for the NICU must be 18 years or older, and there can be 2 consistent visitors

- Exceptions for the minimum age in the NICU will be reviewed and approved by the care team

- Visitors may rotate.