Mayo Clinic to host virtual conference focused on dementia resources

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Anyone living with or alongside someone with dementia knows how isolating it can be so Mayo Clinic is looking to offer support and resources during a virtual conference.

On Friday Mayo Clinic is teaming up with AARP and the Alzheimer's Foundation to host the Mayo Clinic Conference on Brain Health and Dementia.

The conference was previously known as Meeting of the Minds but, after a year off due to the pandemic, it has rebranded and gone virtual.

R.N Jodi Melius says the conference is dedicated to improving the well-being of those living with dementia and their care partners.

She explained, "Many people who are on this journey with dementia - can feel very isolated. There's a lot of stigma around dementia in the community and it keeps people sort of alone and not feeling connected to other people. There are so many programs and people that are working to break down that stigma, to bring people out of social isolation, and help folks live well."

The conference will include featured speakers and experts from Mayo Clinic, AARP, and the Alzheimer's Association. They will discuss the latest research as well as practical considerations for those experiencing cognitive issues.

Melius added, "There's hope in research and there's hope in living well with this disease day-to-day as we wait for treatments and new understandings about the disease."

With more than 2,000 individuals already registered from nearly ten countries, Mayo Clinic says the virtual conference is a chance to reconnect after more than a year of isolation.

"Now that we've gone through the pandemic, all of us, we really see how that impacts us," said Melius. "So, we're just putting an exclamation point on finding hope, finding ways to live well, really lifting up the experience and being together even in a virtual environment and making that as engaging as we can and sharing that message."

The virtual conference is free for general registration and you can sign up by clicking here.

It's scheduled to run from 9:15am-2:15pm. There will also be an optional workshop following the event.