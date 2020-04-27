Mayo Clinic to advise Hilton on cleaning program protocol and training

McLean, Va. – Hilton announced today a new program to deliver an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection in Hilton properties around the world. In a first for the hospitality business, Hilton will collaborate with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, and consult with Mayo Clinic to develop elevated processes and Team Member training to help Hilton guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out.

Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection, as the program will be called in North America, will be a rigorous system that incorporates RB’s trusted know-how and scientific approach to cleaning practices and product offerings. Experts from Mayo Clinic’s Infection Prevention and Control team will advise and assist in enhancing Hilton’s cleaning and disinfection protocols.

“Personal safety is extremely critical as we re-open business and recreational activities around the globe,” said Stacey Rizza, M.D., a Mayo Clinic infectious disease specialist. “We are proud to bring Mayo Clinic’s expertise and knowledge to the COVID-19 response on a national and global scale. Mayo is looking forward to working with Hilton staff and advising them on the program protocol and training.”

With the aid of Mayo Clinic medical and technical experts, Hilton is rewriting its cleaning protocols to translate the best practices in hospital hygiene standards to hotel guest rooms. Medical experts from the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Response Team will also advise on new technologies and approaches, assist in training development, and create a rigorous quality assurance program.