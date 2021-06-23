Mayo Clinic summer travel guidelines for adults and children

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's summer travel season and thanks to a decline in COVID-19 cases and a rise in vaccinations, more people are packing their bags.

Mayo Clinic experts stress it is safe for you to travel if you're fully vaccinated and healthy, but it gets more complicated if you're not vaccinated, are immunocompromised, or have other health concerns.

Dr. Gregory Poland explains the CDC's travel recommendations are meant to be broad, so if you're immunocompromised or have any other questions about your health and risk for COVID, you're encouraged to talk to your healthcare provider before traveling. They'll be able to guide you to make the most safety-conscious decision.

You're advised to know the travel requirements of places you're traveling to and from. Unvaccinated people are discouraged from traveling. But if you must, you're encouraged to wear a mask and avoid destinations with high virus transmission.

Dr. Poland believes airlines are doing as much as they can to keep passengers safe, but he still encourages people to mask up regardless of their vaccination status. "They've really done a good job with that and kudos to them. Nonetheless, if you're not vaccinated, if you're not fully vaccinated, if you don't have a healthy immune system and quite possibly even if you do... the cost to wear a mask is so minimal as to be nonexistent and I personally do wear a mask," he says.

As kids under 12 are not yet able to be vaccinated, travel by means of crowded spaces such as planes, buses, and public transportation is not recommended for them. Whether you or your kids are unvaccinated, Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse encourages you to avoid areas with high COVID-19 spread.

Children should continue protective practices such as wearing masks, especially in indoor and crowded places, or stay away from those places altogether.

Dr. Rajapakse acknowledges kids have had to miss out on a lot over the past year, but suggests some lower risk vacation activities this year. "I think there are certain things families can think about when they're planning what they're doing this summer, certain safer options, including especially considering outdoor activities. We know the virus does not spread well outdoors. Activities like camping or hiking for example with children who are unvaccinated might be a nice option for the summer both for exercise and to get outdoors," she explains.

Although kids under 12 are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Rajapakse reminds you to keep your kids up to date on their other immunizations such as for measles, mumps, and whooping cough. Many kids fell behind on these shots during the pandemic and she warns we may see outbreaks in the future.

As we enter the fall season, Dr. Poland believes it will be the most risky and dangerous period of the pandemic for unvaccinated people because of the variants that are circulating. Currently, it is extremely unlikely for a vaccinated person to be affected by the delta variant.