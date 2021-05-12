Mayo Clinic study shows the long-term impacts of a COVID-19 diagnosis

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Brain fog, headaches, and respiratory issues are some of the long-term effects of a COVID-19 diagnosis. That’s according to a new study from Mayo Clinic.

The COVID-19 Activity Rehabilitation Program, or CARP, helps patients experiencing symptoms. The study followed the first 100 program participants.

Mayo Clinic says 84% of patients in the study are reporting difficulty with basic activities like driving, household chores, hobbies, and work.

In fact 60% of the patients had not been able to get back at their normal work level even several months after their diagnosis.

A number of patients also reported trouble with their thinking including their speech, short-term memory, and multi-tasking.

Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn, medical director of CARP, says it seems to be causing the most distress because it impacts their ability to work.

He explained, “A lot of employers out there do not realize the impact of post-COVID syndrome on their employees and their function. When patients come to visit with me they're often having significant stress at work since they can't do some of their normal activities or routines at work they're often met with skepticism, hostility even sometimes disciplinary action.”

Dr. Vanichkachorn hopes by releasing the findings employers may be more understanding of employees who’ve been diagnosed with COVID.

“By having this study out now we can finally start fostering a culture of rehabilitation, recovery, for employees that are suffering from this and I'm hoping more employers out there will change how they look at post-COVID syndrome and it's effect on their employee,” he added.

More than a third of the people in the study had trouble doing basic living activities like taking a shower or using the bathroom.